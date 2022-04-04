Matt Beers, M: 402-681-5420, beers.team@bhhsamb.com, https://www.beersteam.com - Open House Sunday 1-3. Backyard "Madness" lives here! Incredible home in the best subdivision in Elkhorn! Freshly painted interior. Huge open main floor, kitchen includes walk in pantry for all those Costco runs. Garage walks into huge mud room with flexible closet or small office/timeout room (ha). Upstairs you'll find a smart layout in which the primary suite walks through the bath into the closet AND the laundry room... so smart! Basement is unfinished allowing for unbridled fun... OR ready for forced equity by way of finishing the space. This home was built to a higher standard of energy efficiency and cleanliness. Have allergies? Don't like spiders? This is the place for you to call home! AND the backyard... well, you just have to come and see it for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $489,000
