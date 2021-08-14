Jim Morrison, M: 402-669-3021, jim.morrison@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Amazing Vencil Homes custom ranch. This open concept ranch is one of our most popular floor plans. Welcoming floor plan with expanded dining area for group entertaining. Floor to ceiling fireplace in the cozy great room. Drop zone, large walk-in pantry, laundry room and built in desk area located conveniently just off the kitchen. Large covered patio. Owner's suite with walk-in shower, dual vanities and very nice walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms on the main level. The finished lower level offers that perfect rec room / family room with a wet bar area plus an oversized 4th bedroom and 3/4 bath. This home offers granite counter tops, custom birch cabinets, and numerous other upgraded finishes. There is still time to choose your colors and finishes. Approximate completion is late October 2021. Pricing subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $492,000
