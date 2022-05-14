Anne A Duggins, M: 402-707-3203, aduggins@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Pristine ranch home in Stone Creek! Meticulously maintained, this showstopper features engineered wood floors(2020) throughout the main floor and all new interior paint(2021) throughout entire house. The bright and airy living room opens up to a stunning kitchen featuring custom Birch cabinets, SS appliances (new dishwasher 2021), granite countertops, pantry, and coffee bar. Primary suite with huge walk-in closet and en-suite bath with walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom on main could also flex as an office. The spacious basement features plenty of natural light and offers two more bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, wet bar, huge rec room, and large storage room. Convenient main floor laundry with nearby drop-zone. Relax out back on the covered patio or take a stroll to the neighborhood park. Great location close to lake, walking trails, new high school and new Stone Creek Clubhouse. 4 car garage with Monkey Bar storage system! Showin
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $495,000
