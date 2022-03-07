4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $499,000

Chris Benson, M: 402-547-8187, chrisbenson@fivedoors.com, https://www.kw.com - Don't miss this 2 story Stone Creek home in the Bennington School District. Home sits on one of the largest golf course lots in the subdivision. Great views with no back yard neighbors and lots of space to spread out. Open floor plan with lots of natural light from the main floor back windows. Fantastic open kitchen with pantry, drop zone, tons of storage, and stainless appliances. Nice sized bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bath with double sink connecting two of the upstairs bedrooms. Check out the lower level Wine Room! Finished LL is perfect for entertaining!