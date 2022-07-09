Erin Oberhauser, M: 402-677-1883, realtorerin@me.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - 5-year-old Vencil Homes custom 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car, 2-story Home. This home has all the goodies including a two-story entry, formal dining room/flex space, floor to ceiling stone fireplace with hearth and mantle, drop zone with five “lockers”, huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, custom backsplash, birch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, second floor laundry with cabinets, rod and countertop for folding, high efficiency furnace & humidifier, Pella windows. Primary suite has tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, double vanity & walk-in shower. Second floor bath has double sinks. Flat .25 acre lot with nice landscaping, covered patio, sprinkler system and partial fences.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun…
In a year of inflation, the public can enjoy some free, light-up-the-sky entertainment due to area donors.
The 17-year-old was fishing along the Platte River when he was swept away in the current and drowned, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.
The John C. Fremont Days Committee has announced a few schedule changes.
John C. Fremont Days has a lot to offer. Here are just a few options for this weekend.
Fourth of July weekend is typically a busy one with folks going out of town to do some camping and boating, or staying home and having cookouts.
The boy was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the York hotel when the roof collapsed. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.
Kelly Witte remembers the night she and other 4-H’ers went to their leaders’ house for a cookout.
Opening Ceremony
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.