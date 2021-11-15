4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $499,900

Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Beautiful ranch home surrounded by amazing landscaping. 4 bedrooms, 3 bath and over 3,000 sq ft. Open concept with wood floors through out the main level. Stunning kitchen that has plenty of storage, counter space, and breakfast bar. Large primary suite and 3/4 bath featuring double sinks, walk in shower, and spacious closet. Completely finished basement that has an additional 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, bar area, and walkout to the covered patio. Ideal home to host family and friends for the holiday season! Take your personal tour today!