Shelby Rosso-Gill, M: 402-637-7522, shelby.rosso@bhhsamb.com, www.teamrosso.com - Enjoy all the amenities of country living with horses, chickens, horse trails, and neighborhood park in the in the city. This 1.5 story home in Skyline Estates is built on a lot that is just shy of an acre w/mature trees & beautiful landscaping. The fully fenced backyard features an inground pool, beautiful deck, new patio and storage shed. You will be welcomed by the large front porch perfect to enjoy your morning coffee. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in great room, main floor laundry and large kitchen for entertaining. The master bedroom and bathroom have new paint. The lower level has a fireplace in the family room, rec room area perfect for games and a large bonus room for an office. This home is walking distance to the elementary school. Do not miss your chance to be in this well sought after neighborhood. Deck railing to be finished before closing. Showings to start Frid
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $500,000
