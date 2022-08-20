 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $500,000

Kristi Heavican, M: 402-968-5545, heavicanhomes@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - OPEN HOUSE Sunday (8/21) 1-2:30!Photos of similar home. Gorgeous new construction in Elkhorn! Top of the line construction and finishes. Kitchen island is a must see. Popular two story plan features spacious bedrooms, walk in pantry, farmhouse details and much more. Sprinklers, garage door openers, storm shelter, 2x6 walls, upgraded insulation package and passive radon system standard. AMA Scheduled for completion late July 2022.

