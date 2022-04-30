 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $515,000

Matthew J Zuroski, M: 402-616-7576, matt.zuroski@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Stunning 1.5 story Modern Farmhouse with 4 BED, 4 BATH + OFFICE, located in ELKHORN sits on a walkout lot w/ a fenced-in private backyard. You will be wowed by the soaring 2-story ceiling, large windows, and a beautifully stoned fire place. This home has an open floor plan that features a SPACIOUS & BRIGHT KITCHEN with an island great for entertaining. The PRIMARY SUITE located on the main level includes a whirlpool tub, walk in shower, and large closet. The VAULTED bedrooms on the second floor are accompanied by a full bathroom with a double sink vanity and an overview of the LARGE GREAT ROOM. The finished basement offers a second living room, a large bedroom and another Bathroom with a shower! PRE-INSPECTED and ready to sell!

