Kristi Heavican, M: 402-968-5545, heavicanhomes@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Gorgeous new construction in Elkhorn! Walk out lot. Top of the line construction and finishes plus a kitchen island that is a must see! Heavican Homes popular 2-story features spacious bedrooms, walk in pantry with barn door and so much more. Sprinklers, garage door openers, storm shelter, 2 X 6 walls with upgraded insulation package and passive radon standard. Scheduled for completion May 2022. All selections/finishes have been made and materials have been ordered. Farmhouse style and gray/white colors. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 2020 graduate of North Bend Central High School died Friday, April 29, in a horse training accident.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:54 p.m. May 2 to the 1000 block of North Somers Avenue for a welfare check.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 1700 block of West 16th Street at 10:47 p.m. April 29 in reference to minors in possession of alcohol.
Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate nurses and healthcare workers and help them fuel their day with a free drink of any size on Friday, May 6, for…
Fremont Police officers were contacted at about 12:45 a.m. May 1 in reference to an individual who appeared to be passed out in a parked vehicle.
In the last three months, more than 700 railroaders have walked off the job at BNSF because of the attendance policy, according to the union.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 4:05 p.m. April 30 near 19th and Bell streets.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost received a one-year show-cause order plus a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the championship segment of the 2022 season for inappropriately using a special-teams analyst.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 400 block of West 22nd Street at 9:38 p.m. April 30 in reference to a physical domestic disturbance.
The state said the killing was first-degree murder. That Barnes kicked his way into the house, just as he'd threatened to do in texts later deleted, after she told him their relationship was over and not to come home.