4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $515,000

Kristi Heavican, M: 402-968-5545, heavicanhomes@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Gorgeous new construction in Elkhorn! Walk out lot. Top of the line construction and finishes plus a kitchen island that is a must see! Heavican Homes popular 2-story features spacious bedrooms, walk in pantry with barn door and so much more. Sprinklers, garage door openers, storm shelter, 2 X 6 walls with upgraded insulation package and passive radon standard. Scheduled for completion May 2022. All selections/finishes have been made and materials have been ordered. Farmhouse style and gray/white colors. AMA