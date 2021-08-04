Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - Great Ranch Home & better than new in Manchester Park. Convenient location in Elkhorn school district, to the Shopping area, Hospital & easy access to Dodge St. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage w/ loft area above the garage & flex room in the lower level for your office, gym or game room as a must have. With over 4000 square feet & situated in a corner lot w/ a circular drive & beautiful external new designer paint color. Impressive souring high ceilings throughout the Entry way, Living room & the Dining area for your relaxing enjoyment. Hardwood floor throughout the main floor. Granite & Hard surface counters throughout the home. 2 set of SS appliances stay w/ the home. Master bedroom w/ an access to the deck which is extended from the back living area of the house. Double sinks, double showers and double closets for his and her in this grand master bath is a must and of course the whirlpool
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $519,900
