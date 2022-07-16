4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $520,000

Shannon Leisey, M: 402-216-9006, Shannon.Leisey@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Immaculate 2 story in Elkhorn's Indian Pointe. 4 beds, 3 bath home w/ spectacular finishes! Very open/inviting plan with w/staircase off the garage. The family room wall of windows overlooks the yard– ushering in natural light. Boasting the best property features, including stunning hardwood floors, beautiful birch kitchen cabinetry, hidden walk-in pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom is your well-deserved retreat with a walk-in closet connected to 2nd-floor laundry, double sinks, a whirlpool tub & tile walk-in shower. The basement is ready for your finishing touches. Framing & bathroom have been started. The backyard is wonderful for entertaining with the deck, patio, and view for miles. This West facing corner walk-out lot is fully fenced with a sprinkler system & security. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and West Maple!