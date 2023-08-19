Monica Dempsey, M: 402-321-2614, monica.dempsey@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - You do not want to miss out on this nearly new 2020 custom built one owner ranch in popular Elkhorn Highland Ridge. Lots of new items including new flooring throughout, all new interior paint. Upgraded countertops, large soak tub in primary bath, spacious walk in shower. Tons of windows, large office/flex room on main floor, huge rec room and storage area in basement, Covered composite deck, tons of large trees were carefully planted in the fully fenced private yard. Hot & cold water, shelves and other storage space in heated and insulated garage makes it feel like an extended living space. Natural gas line on deck for grill and it’s Wired for a hot tub on the oversized patio. Great neighborhood low tax levy elkhorn schools, within walking distance of DJ’s dugout, proof, Qdoba and so much more!