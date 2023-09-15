Kathy Wickstrom, M: 402-208-4617, kwickstrom@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.kathywickstrom.com - Beautiful Ranch home on .34 acre with private treed lot, pool, screened-in porch, walks out to nice patio and beautiful views! Spacious kitchen with abundant cabinetry, center island, pantry, dining area and see through fire place. Laundry room with sink on main, living room with large bright windows and formal dining room. Primary suite with Vaulted ceilings walks into Primary bathroom with double sinks, whirlpool tub, shower & large walk-in closet. 3 large bedrooms in lower level walk-out with full bathroom and family room. Workshop and storage room in lower level. Lower level with Patio and great views! Pool has newer liner & pump. Close to schools, shopping & Main roads. Don't miss this one!