This Elkhorn ranch offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and is located in the desirable Indian Pointe subdivision. The open great room creates a feeling of spaciousness by merging the family entertainment area, kitchen and dinette. The center kitchen island offers ample room for seating, gathering and food preparation while easily interfacing with the great room. Secondary bedrooms are separated from the primary suite creating a sense of privacy. The primary closet has separate access to the laundry room, which provides convenience and functionality. The finished lower level offers a large rec-room with wet-bar perfect for entertaining. The garage is complete with electric heater and garage doors w/windows allowing natural lighting. Schedule a private tour to see all this home has to offer. AMA. Agent has equity.