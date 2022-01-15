 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $525,000

Kristi Heavican, M: 402-968-5545, heavicanhomes@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Gorgeous new construction in Elkhorn! Walkout lot. Top of the line construction and finishes plus a kitchen island that is a must see! Heavican Homes popular 2-story features specious bedrooms, walk in pantry with barn door and so much more. Sprinklers, garage door openers, storm shelter, 2 X 6 walls with upgraded insulation package and passive radon standard. Scheduled for completion late March 2022. All selections/finishes have been made and materials have been ordered. Farmhouse style and gray/white colors. AMA.

