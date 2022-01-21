Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Location, floorplan and design…this home has it all! Two bedrooms on the main level plus large office with 2 additional bedrooms in lower level plus workout room! Fantastic open layout with new flooring, paint, lighting and built ins. Extra tall ceilings make this home feel large and grand. Gourmet kitchen with gas range and large island overlook family room. Walk directly out back to new deck with pergola and stamped concrete patio and enjoy peaceful morning coffees and beautiful night skies. Luxury primary suite with large closet and bathtub. Functional and fun basement has oversized entertainment space with built in projector included. The fitness room has all you need and gym flooring stays. The high-end GEOthermal system is included with this home creating low utility bills and energy efficient features. Epoxy flooring in garage and fully fenced backyard. Elkhorn North High Schoo
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $529,000
