4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $533,000

Nicole Riddle, M: 402-639-4850, nriddle@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com/NicoleRiddle - Gorgeous & spacious w/ an abundance of natural light. Featuring a kitchen w/ an oversized island &huge pantry w/built-in appliance counter plus a large patio in huge flat back yard; there is a perfect spot for everyone. Main floor offers both an open floor plan w/ plenty of places to gather & a private office space if you need to step away. The Primary dazzles w/ a gorgeous ceiling, smart window placement & unique ensuite that makes every day a spa day: dual sinks, extra lighting, amazing walk-in shower, & massive walk-in closet. The laundry room is conveniently next to the guest rooms. & there is a great space for a cozy den or homework/gaming room. You will love the extra touches: granite counter tops, tile accents, stone surround fireplace, custom bench in mudroom, &the ease of accessing the panty from drop zone & kitchen. Plus quick commute to all necessary amenities, including Flannagan Lak