Shona Emsick, M: 402-968-3629, shona.emsick@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful home built by custom builder for his father. Tons of extras like: zero entry & handicapped accessible, epoxy garage floor, extended 3rd bay w/ garage door to backyard, 50 amp plug in for RV or electric vehicle. Amazing back yd for entertaining w cov deck, extended patio & gas fp. Huge kitchen w double ovens, 36" pro range oven, under cab lighting & walk-in pantry. Perfect basement for entertaining; theater lighting & tiered floor, wet bar, gas fireplace, huge family rm. Additional upgraded amenities include: heated garage, 10' ceilings in great room, master shower w/ body sprays, hand held & stationary head, laundry rm w sink & built in ironing board, Marvin Integrity Windows, pull down stairs to attic in garage, comfort height toilets, extra wide doors.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $535,000
