4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $539,900

Dan Graves, M: 402-699-6300, eugene4000@gmail.com, https://www.kw.com - Your House Hunt is finally over! This one-of-a-kind, move-in ready ranch style home will check off all of the boxes that you had on your list!Situated on a spacious lot in quiet cul-de-sac, this barely one year old ranch style home will certainly catch your eye with all if its intricate features. This open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with Quartz countertops, ample cabinet space, as well as sleek and stunning matte black GE Café appliances (including vent hood). There are plenty of spaces to entertain friends and family, whether it be at the massive Quartz island in the kitchen, out back on the covered patio, around the fire table…..or even in the (almost) new spa! Lots of custom features throughout! Enjoy all of the luxury of a new home, without the stress, anxiety, and uncertainty of waiting for it be built. Showings start 1/14/22. Don't Hesitate! *Photos of home were taken when furnished. Furnishings