Jay Kunz, M: 402-578-6280, jkunz74@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Regency custom-built beautiful open walkout Ranch in Manchester Park. 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom, enough room in the basement to add 5th Bedroom. The entire house has been refreshed with new paint, refinished wood floor, new faucets, and some new lights. Kitchen Features Granite, Hardwood floor, GE Profile Stainless Appliances, Dbl Ovens & Batwing Island Overlooking Beautifully Landscaped Fenced Yard. Private Master Suite W/Oval Bubbler Tub, Multi Spray Shower, His/Hers Vanities & Walk Thru Closet. Fin Walk-Out basement has large Rec Rm, Wet Bar. Rinnai Tankless Water Heater, Surround Sound, whole house speakers & Heated Garage. Backyard has great new landscaping, sprinkler system, and looks out onto community pond with a water fountain and cannot miss sunset views. Great A+ Elkhorn schools and 5 min walk to Manchester Elementary. Open House Sat and Sun 1-4.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
Richard Register, a Fremont attorney, recently filed for the position of Dodge County attorney.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Feb. 19.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Luther Road on Feb. 23 for a possible vehicle crash involving a gray G…
During the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board received a letter from Ed Faltin, member of the Dodge County Vete…
Speaking to Glen and Nancy Ellis is nothing short of a boost of energy.
The Fremont Police Department recently has received numerous complaints of individuals in vehicles shooting BB/soft guns at individuals and property.
Summer Bojanski's early offense helped lift Bergan out of a scoring rut and into the state tournament for a fifth-straight year.
Bradley J. Bridges, 47, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault on Feb. 20.