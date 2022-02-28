4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $549,000

Jay Kunz, M: 402-578-6280, jkunz74@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Regency custom-built beautiful open walkout Ranch in Manchester Park. 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom, enough room in the basement to add 5th Bedroom. The entire house has been refreshed with new paint, refinished wood floor, new faucets, and some new lights. Kitchen Features Granite, Hardwood floor, GE Profile Stainless Appliances, Dbl Ovens & Batwing Island Overlooking Beautifully Landscaped Fenced Yard. Private Master Suite W/Oval Bubbler Tub, Multi Spray Shower, His/Hers Vanities & Walk Thru Closet. Fin Walk-Out basement has large Rec Rm, Wet Bar. Rinnai Tankless Water Heater, Surround Sound, whole house speakers & Heated Garage. Backyard has great new landscaping, sprinkler system, and looks out onto community pond with a water fountain and cannot miss sunset views. Great A+ Elkhorn schools and 5 min walk to Manchester Elementary. Open House Sat and Sun 1-4.