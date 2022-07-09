4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $549,000

Laura Weaver, M: 402-968-1147, LauraWeaver@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY JULY 10th from 2-4! Bright and inviting 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car ranch tucked into the ever-popular Indian Pointe neighborhood. Fantastic kitchen with large island, walk in pantry, stainless hood and appliances overlooking large family room with floating shelves and nearby, is a covered deck with a mounted tv! What a perfect place to cozy up or entertain! This split concept has the primary suite on one side and another bedroom and flex room on the other side...complete with a full bath. Lower-level features a wall of windows. Daylight windows add brightness and warmth. A beautiful wet bar and wine fridge round out this amazing space. Two more bedrooms and a full bath are also in the lower level. Optional 5th bedrooms is ready to be finished off. Nearby park. Buyer to verify schools. AMA