Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Assumable 3.125% rate! This stunning ranch offers an expansive open floor plan, perfect for modern living. Located in the sought-after Bennington School District, it combines convenience with excellent education. Situated near a sprawling 700-acre recreation lake, outdoor enthusiasts will delight in the nearby opportunities for leisure and adventure. With its spacious layout, this home provides ample room for comfortable living and entertaining. Home is fully zero entry with front door and zero entry shower. Main floor consists of large primary suite and office, the basement has 3 additional bedrooms