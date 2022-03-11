Chris Egan, M: 402-215-9796, Chris.Egan@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/chris.egan - Be amazed as you step inside this Elkhorn school district ranch home. This custom-built home was built in 2002. This ranch home offers an open concept with new French doors (installed in 2019) opening from the Livingroom to the kitchen. The granite counters, and backsplash were installed in 2020 and stainless-steel appliances (New is August 2021). New front windows replaced in 2019. When you step outside the covered deck you have privacy overlooking a 14 x 30 inground fiberglass pool. This house has fresh paint and has been professionally cleaned. The furnace and A/C were replaced in 2019. There is security inside and outside of the house (TV monitoring the security sells with the house) along with a ring as well as an intercom system that will sell with the house. The lower level offers a built-in wet bar with a walkout patio. Don't delay, schedule your showings today!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Public Schools (FPS) recently announced LaVonna Emanuel, principal at Fremont Middle School, is resigning. The assistant principal at …
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
Police arrest Fremont man
Jim Kjeldgaard slept on the couch overnight at Fremont Municipal Airport to make sure pilots got much-needed fuel to rescue people during the …
Foul trouble forced Bergan to go to a deeper rotation and the Knights bench responded, leading to a 47-33 win over BDS in the opening round of state.
MURRAY – Officially it’s called a commercial solar conversion system.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Going to Mel’s Diner is like walking into nostalgia you can feel.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
LINCOLN—Fremont is one step closer to its goal of returning to the state title game, putting away Lincoln Pius X 57-41 in the opening round of…