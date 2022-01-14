4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000

Shannon Leisey, M: 402-216-9006, Shannon.Leisey@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This immaculate home in Elkhorn's Windgate subdivision is listed to find its new owner nearly overnight! Priced slightly below neighboring homes, yet boasting some of the best property features, including stunning hickory hardwood floors throughout the main level & new carpet throughout the 2nd floor. This rare find is now available for your viewing pleasure. Plenty of natural light flow throughout the open and airy layout; you'll love the beautiful birch kitchen cabinetry, walk-in pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances including gas range. Double french doors lead you to a bonus room off the kitchen-often used as a den or playroom. The 2nd level laundry has convenient primary bath access. 2 bedrooms with Jack ‘n Jill bath, and the 4th with a private full bath. The primary bedroom is your well-deserved retreat with a separate sitting room, huge walk-in closet, double sinks, whirlpool tub &