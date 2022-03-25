Ben Matheny, M: 402-679-6469, benjmatt@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Home pre-inspected by Corspect in Manchester Park!! Impressive 4 Bed / 5 Bath Two Story w/ over 4400 Sq. Ft. located in a cul-de-sac just steps from the Manchester Elementary. Watch your children walk to and from school! Grand entrance w/ formal dining, den & spacious family room w/ gas fireplace & custom birch built-ins & shelving. Eat-in kitchen w/beautiful hardwood floors, birch cabinets, quartz counters & walk-in pantry. Large Primary bedroom w/ sitting area & huge walk-in closet w/ laundry chute. Primary bath features heated tile floors, raised double vanity, tiled shower & Jacuzzi tub. All bedrooms are on one level and have walk-in closets & bath access. Finished basement features a rec room, game room, ¾ tiled bath & wet bar w/ 2 beverage fridges. Security System, Surround Sound & more! Nearly ½ acre fenced yard w/sprinkler system, sand box & the playset stays! Stone patio complete w/ a gas lin
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000
