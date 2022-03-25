 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000

Ben Matheny, M: 402-679-6469, benjmatt@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Home pre-inspected by Corspect in Manchester Park!! Impressive 4 Bed / 5 Bath Two Story w/ over 4400 Sq. Ft. located in a cul-de-sac just steps from the Manchester Elementary. Watch your children walk to and from school! Grand entrance w/ formal dining, den & spacious family room w/ gas fireplace & custom birch built-ins & shelving. Eat-in kitchen w/beautiful hardwood floors, birch cabinets, quartz counters & walk-in pantry. Large Primary bedroom w/ sitting area & huge walk-in closet w/ laundry chute. Primary bath features heated tile floors, raised double vanity, tiled shower & Jacuzzi tub. All bedrooms are on one level and have walk-in closets & bath access. Finished basement features a rec room, game room, ¾ tiled bath & wet bar w/ 2 beverage fridges. Security System, Surround Sound & more! Nearly ½ acre fenced yard w/sprinkler system, sand box & the playset stays! Stone patio complete w/ a gas lin

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Police arrest man for trespassing

Police arrest man for trespassing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News