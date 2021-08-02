TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - OPEN HOUSE Saturday, 7/31. 12pm-2pm…..WOW! This is THE ONE you have been waiting for! Custom built, better than new, only 2 years old, walk-out ranch with an awesome 4-CAR GARAGE! This home has so many unique and beautiful touches! From the moment you pull up to this incredible property, you will fall in love with all the gorgeous landscaping, to include 23 trees that were spade in, along with so much more! The kitchen boasts a large island, walk in pantry, custom cabinets, and $25k in HIGH-END CAFE appliances (yes, you can turn on the oven from your phone on the way home!) Sit back, relax, and take in the fantastic views off the covered back deck. The lower level is an entertainers dream with wet bar and large rec room. Oh, and did I mention the 4-car heated garage?? Just wait til you see this! The phenomenal swim spa is not included but can be negotiated! Simply put, this is a MUST SEE HOME!!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women after pleading no co…
- Updated
Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Do…
- Updated
Did you purchase a Nebraska lottery ticket recently in Fremont?
- Updated
For two days, Duane Krause had two foxes play-fighting in the front lawn of his west Fremont home.
- Updated
Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday that it has released a plan for returning to in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Updated
Three new COVID-19-related deaths are being reported by the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
- Updated
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Fewer than 2,000 people in the world have ever crossed the finish line of the Badwater 135 ultramarathon since it began…
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont man
After more than two years of planning, preparation and construction, DPA Auctions now has a new home in southeast Fremont.
- Updated
At approximately 4 p.m., July 28, Lashay Aguilar, 21, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 200 block o…