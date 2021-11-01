4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $559,000

Joel Johnson, M: 402-957-4058, joel@thejohnsonbrothers.me, www.bhhsambassador.com - Get your inner chef ready to cook in this homes gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop & dual ovens w/granite countertops & custom cabinetry w/roll out cabinet storage! This kitchen also showcases a fireplace & built-in custom entertainment center. The homes large main floor office & workspace is perfect for work from home professionals. The primary bedroom suite provides a relaxing space to rest & get ready for your day. Primary bedroom closet is like walking into a dressing room with multiple mirrors & built-in storage. Secondary bedrooms all have on suite bathrooms & walk in closets. The outdoor living & entertaining spaces are highlighted by an oversized covered deck & large patio w/a beautifully landscaped & fenced yard! DaVinci roof, James Hardie siding, garage doors, gutters & downspouts are all new within the past four years. HVAC & AC units are new as well. Heated garage provides a bonus wor