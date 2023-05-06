Sebastian Chavez-Shirley, M: 402-401-1967, sebastian@nebraskarealty.com, https://nebraskarealty.com - OPEN SUN MAY 7th, 1-3! Beautiful 1.5 Story home in highly sought-after Blondo Ridges, located within the Elkorn School District. This home features 4 beds/3.5 baths on an oversized lot. Home is absolutely stunning, in pristine condition and only 2 years old, and has never been occupied. The interior is beautifully designed with high-quality finishes, including LVP flooring, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. With an open floor plan, this home is great for entertaining guests or spending time with family. The kitchen is complete with a gas range, ample counter space and walk-in pantry. The primary suite is conveniently located on the main floor, includes 3/4 private bath and a walk-in closet. Upstairs features an open loft/sitting area and 3 spacious bedrooms. The finished lower level is very spacious offering an open rec-room, a full bathroom, and a non-conforming bed