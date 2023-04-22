Becky Miralles, M: 402-708-6606, becky.miralles@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Looking for a move- in ready 2 story home?! Look no further! With its open-concept floor plan, this home is perfect for entertaining! As you enter you’ll be greeted by soaring ceilings, gorgeous wood floors, a formal dining/ Flex space and a cozy fireplace in the main living room. The kitchen features an oversized walk-in pantry & informal dining. The Basement is fully finished and offers endless possibilities! The generously sized primary suite w/ en-suite bathroom features a double vanity, walk-in shower, and a huge closet! And that’s not all! The open flex space on the 2nd floor is perfect for an office, play room or hobby area. You can enjoy your morning coffee under your large covered patio and take advantage of all the extras in this move-in ready home has to offer! Elkhorn North High School. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $560,000
