Chris Egan, M: 402-215-9796, Chris.Egan@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/chris.egan - Be amazed as you step inside this Elkhorn school district ranch home. This custom-built home was built in 2002. This ranch home offers an open concept with new French doors (installed in 2019) opening from the Livingroom to the kitchen. The granite counters, and backsplash were installed in 2020 and stainless-steel appliances (New is August 2021). New front windows replaced in 2019. When you step outside the covered deck you have privacy overlooking a 14 x 30 inground fiberglass pool. This house has fresh paint and has been professionally cleaned. The furnace and A/C were replaced in 2019. There is security inside and outside of the house (TV monitoring the security sells with the house) along with a ring as well as an intercom system that will sell with the house. The lower level offers a built-in wet bar with a walkout patio. Don't delay, schedule your showings today!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Speaking to Glen and Nancy Ellis is nothing short of a boost of energy.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
Ty Hallberg's overtime heroics capped off a historic season for Fremont hockey.
“Nothing better, it can’t get better than that. This is the best feeling I’ve ever felt in the world right now.”
Fremont won it's third-straight district crown Tuesday with a win over Kearney while Taylor McCabe added another milestone to her already illustrious high school resume.
Summer Bojanski's early offense helped lift Bergan out of a scoring rut and into the state tournament for a fifth-straight year.
Midland is moving on from Oliver Drake as their head coach of the men’s basketball program.
Over the last decade running Woodcliff Restaurant, Brooke Goracke said she's served those who have lived in the lakefront community for more t…
When Army Specialist Nate Ingebritson boarded a bus 10 years ago that would take him from Texas to Nebraska, he knew he was leaving behind som…
Daniel B. Rasmussen