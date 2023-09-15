Kim Bills, M: 402-657-4332, kim.bills@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Stunning, spacious, and serene. This gorgeous 2-story home nestled in a golf course neighborhood is ready to impress with its grand two-story entry. Straight from the front door, you'll be drawn to the beautiful tree-level views shining through the back windows (a benefit to the home sitting up high.) Made to entertain, this home features open kitchen with large island and 2 sinks, a formal + informal dining room, & a massive finished walkout basement with a full 2nd kitchen! Aside from 4 bedrooms (all with walk-in closets), it also offers a main level den, 2nd floor built-in office space, plus a basement flex room. NEW: furnace, AC, duct cleaning, basement carpet, kitchen remodel, deck restoration, landscaping, garage doors, & double water heaters ('19)! These fall evenings on the deck or oversized patio are ready for you! Stone Creek neighborhood has golf course, playground, ball fields, basketball c