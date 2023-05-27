Grace Wanninger, M: 402-881-6989, grace.wanninger@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome into the beautiful Durham Farmhouse plan by Dave Paik Builders! Offering 4 bedrooms plus an office and a 4 car garage, all on a walkout lot - this home is sure to impress. Open concept flow and trendy finishes paired with natural light and sleek lines makes for the perfect combo! Build completion is set for mid May 2023 - just in time to enjoy your stunning NEW home this summer! Call the listing agent today to set up your showing!