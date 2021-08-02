Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - Contract pending. Model Home Not For Sale. Welcome to maintenance-free living at Blue Sage Villas! This Quest Construction executive ranch features an open floor plan, hickory hardwood flooring, and expansive windows on an oversized lot. The chef's kitchen features a gas cooktop, stainless steel range hood, and a walk-in pantry complete with a coffee bar. The primary suite boasts double sinks, a walk-in shower, and an oversized closet. The walkout lower level is complete with additional bedrooms, a rec room, and a wet bar with a wine fridge.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $569,000
