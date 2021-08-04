Shawn Falcone, M: 402-510-9802, shawn@topomahaproperties.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shawn.falcone - Great 2 story, 4 Bdr / 5 Bath / 3 Car Garage home in Pacific Pointe on a nice flat lot w/ play set in backyard included! Wood flooring in entry, formal dining, office, kitchen / dinette area and wood staircase to second level. Dedicated office space on the main level. Newer paint throughout and new tile backsplash in the kitchen. 4 Bedrooms plus a loft on second level. Nice Master Suite with spacious bathroom and closet. LL features a rec room, exercise room, wet bar and 3/4 Bath. New water heaters in 2019. Composite decking new in Spring 2020. Sprinkler system, security system, ring doorbell system included. Heated Garage and Nicely landscaped yard. Move in Ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $574,900
