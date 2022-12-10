Clay Warren, M: 402-427-3686, Clay.Warren@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Uncompromising quality defines this Villa offering from Taylor Harrison Homes in Pier 15. A spacious, 1730 sqft main floor with open concept living areas are punctuated with sleek and sophisticated finishes like LVP flooring, a floor-to-ceiling stone mantle, quartz counters, Therma Tru doors, herringbone backsplash, and a gas range (standard). The main level boasts oversized primary and accessory bedrooms with additional office/bedroom/flex room and an open kitchen with eat-in area overlooking the back yard. A fully finished, 1200 sqft lower level includes wet bar and additional bedroom for guests. Villa association takes care of lawn care and snow removal so ditch the stress of maintenance and grab this piece of elegance today! Renderings are illustrations of current plan and selections, details subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000
