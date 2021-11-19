Tammy Nicola, M: 402-708-6175, tammy.nicola@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fabulous floor plan! Fabulous location! Are you looking for a spacious ranch style home loaded with amenities? This is the one! Ceiling features, statement granite, plush carpet, beautiful wood floors, spacious rooms, sound system. Step into an open floor plan with warm neutral colors throughout. Kitchen features an eating area, WI pantry, gas stove! The covered deck was recently enlarged and a privacy wall and ceiling fan were added. Drop zone, & a laundry room with sink. Luxurious primary bath with dbl sinks, WI shower, linen closet, and a WI closet. Who doesn't love a ranch basement? Wait until you see the finished family room. There is a TV area, game area and the wet bar. You will love the bar location. It is off to the side not in the middle of the room. Bedroom #4, 3/4 bath and an office are located in the lower level. Walk out to the covered patio. The mature trees provide privacy. All this plus an ove
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn’t like Tim Petersen not to answer his phone.
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident at approximately 3:30 pm Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 north of Fremont.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…
A 24-year-old Fremont man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to a year in prison for possession of a controlled substance.
At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…
“You start the fight, you keep fighting and then you finish the fight. We have one more round and hopefully we will get it done.” - HC Seth Mruz
Bergan is one win away from fulfilling their team motto - "Finish the fight" after shutting out Ord.
At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 200 bl…