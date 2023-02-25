Karen Fries, M: 402-690-1243, karen.fries@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/karen.fries - Executive Maintenance Free Living at its finest! Whit Smith Signature Villa by Quest. This one owner private treed walk out ranch villa on large lot with all the extras. Gourmet kitchen incl Granite & SS appliances, Fridge, walk in pantry, large dining area off kitchen, wood floors, Beautiful Primary Bdrm with large walk in shower, 2nd bdrm or ofc on main flr, Spacious private deck with electronic screens, Sonos System, OS Speakers, Soft water system, overlooking park-like back yard, Large Windows look out onto a forrest of trees with a private cozy fire pit. Finished W/O LL with 2 bedrooms, wet bar and exercise room. Custom Wooden Stairs This home was lightly lived in and very well cared for. Easy to show.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000
