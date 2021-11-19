 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000

Ashima Choudhary, M: 402-885-9928, ashima@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Move in ready 2-story walkout 4-bed/5-bath "Edward" Plan custom built by Ramm in 2016 with lots of upgrades.Luxurious engineered hardwood floor throughout the main floor except flex room. Open floor features 9 feet island with beautiful white quartz countertops in Kitchen that opens to the living room & dinette. Specially built hidden butler’s walk-in pantry by “Closets by Design” with countertop, shelves & organizers. Kitchen/pantry have ceramic tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, 5-burners with griddle gas range with wall-mounted hood. Main floor has a large flex room that can either be a formal dining room or bright home office.Master suite features 2 walk-in closet & custom-built Her’s closets with organizers for jewelry and dresses. Master bath has ceramic tile floor, double sink with quartz countertops & walk-in tile shower.Each bedroom has direct access to a bathroom. Laundry on 2nd floor.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…

Man faces DUI charge

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…

Bergan extracts revenge on Ord to reach C-2 title game

Bergan extracts revenge on Ord to reach C-2 title game

“You start the fight, you keep fighting and then you finish the fight. We have one more round and hopefully we will get it done.” - HC Seth Mruz

Bergan is one win away from fulfilling their team motto - "Finish the fight" after shutting out Ord. 

Man arrested after disturbance

Man arrested after disturbance

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 200 bl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News