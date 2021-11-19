Ashima Choudhary, M: 402-885-9928, ashima@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Move in ready 2-story walkout 4-bed/5-bath "Edward" Plan custom built by Ramm in 2016 with lots of upgrades.Luxurious engineered hardwood floor throughout the main floor except flex room. Open floor features 9 feet island with beautiful white quartz countertops in Kitchen that opens to the living room & dinette. Specially built hidden butler’s walk-in pantry by “Closets by Design” with countertop, shelves & organizers. Kitchen/pantry have ceramic tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, 5-burners with griddle gas range with wall-mounted hood. Main floor has a large flex room that can either be a formal dining room or bright home office.Master suite features 2 walk-in closet & custom-built Her’s closets with organizers for jewelry and dresses. Master bath has ceramic tile floor, double sink with quartz countertops & walk-in tile shower.Each bedroom has direct access to a bathroom. Laundry on 2nd floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn’t like Tim Petersen not to answer his phone.
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident at approximately 3:30 pm Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 north of Fremont.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…
A 24-year-old Fremont man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to a year in prison for possession of a controlled substance.
At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…
“You start the fight, you keep fighting and then you finish the fight. We have one more round and hopefully we will get it done.” - HC Seth Mruz
Bergan is one win away from fulfilling their team motto - "Finish the fight" after shutting out Ord.
At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 200 bl…