Better than new with so many upgrades! Immaculate west facing home backing to neighborhood park. 18x12 covered deck & walk out basement overlook the established landscaping with a variety of flowers, bushes, Black Hills and Blue Spruce trees. Backyard has 6ft Black Steel fence & 4 car garage is heated w/sealed floors. Primary bedroom has large walk in closet & walk in tile shower with upgraded fixtures. Kitchen includes wood flooring, upgraded black stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & hidden walk in pantry. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace & custom window coverings throughout. Basement includes wet bar with full fridge/freezer, microwave & dishwasher. Brand new washer & dryer are also included. Mitigated for radon. Great location in the neighborhood!