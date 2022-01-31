4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $583,824

Marie Otis, M: 402-670-8775, marie.otis@bhhsamb.com, https://www.marieotis.com - Check out this fabulous Montgomery ranch home by Nelson Builders. The kitchen is designed for people who like to cook and entertain at the same time opening to the great room and dining area; featuring massive center island, chef’s gas cooktop and stainless steel hood vent, walk-through butler’s pantry, under cabinet outlets & lights, quartz countertops and tile back splash. Imagine gathering with family and friends in the thoughtfully designed great room with custom stone fireplace flanked by lower cabinets and distinctive floating shelves. Extra windows flood the room with natural light drawing attention to the unique box grid ceiling. The spacious primary retreat with walk-in closet boasts a bath to spoil you with a large walk-in dual-headed shower, and double sinks. The basement is ready for whatever your passions may be…spacious enough for a media and game area with a wet bar. Two bedrooms and a 3/4 b