Marie Otis, M: 402-670-8775, marie.otis@bhhsamb.com, https://www.marieotis.com - Check out this fabulous Montgomery ranch home by Nelson Builders. The kitchen is designed for people who like to cook and entertain at the same time opening to the great room and dining area; featuring massive center island, chef’s gas cooktop and stainless steel hood vent, walk-through butler’s pantry, under cabinet outlets & lights, quartz countertops and tile back splash. Imagine gathering with family and friends in the thoughtfully designed great room with custom stone fireplace flanked by lower cabinets and distinctive floating shelves. Extra windows flood the room with natural light drawing attention to the unique box grid ceiling. The spacious primary retreat with walk-in closet boasts a bath to spoil you with a large walk-in dual-headed shower, and double sinks. The basement is ready for whatever your passions may be…spacious enough for a media and game area with a wet bar. Two bedrooms and a 3/4 b
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $583,824
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.
A Fremont man was arrested for disturbing the peace on Jan. 26.
Even living in Chichihualco, a small city in the south Mexican state of Guerrero, Jose Ortiz said he's always known business, mostly through h…
PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s football program will have a familiar face as its new leader when the Blue Devils take the field in 2022.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to appoint Chief Deputy Robert Reynolds to the role of interim sheriff.
Fremont Police arrested a man after a Jan. 27 accident.
Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon some changes to its COVID-19 protocols.
Steve Hespen’s first day on the job turned into a rescue mission.
A Cedar Bluffs Public Schools student was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha recently due to COVID while Fremont Public and Archbishop B…
Fremont Police arrested an Iowa man on a trespassing charge.