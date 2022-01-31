Marie Otis, M: 402-670-8775, marie.otis@bhhsamb.com, https://www.marieotis.com - Not your average open-concept floorplan! The Pierre 1885 offered by Nelson Builders features a unique layout centered on the stunning upgraded kitchen. Many upgrades including chefs gas cooktop and stainless hood vent, large pantry, hidden undercabinet outlets and LED lighting. Look over your large center island into the great room, with feature wall of custom cabinets and floating shelves surrounding the fireplace. Main floor laundry walks thru to the master closet and luxurious primary suite with walk-in shower and dual sinks with decorative arch. The unique open staircase is adorned with windows beckoning you to head down into the spacious rec room complete with wet bar. You’ll also find 2 more bedrooms, and ¾ bath with double vanity on this level. Don't miss the 4 car side load garage with plenty of room for all your stuff.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $584,085
