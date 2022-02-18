4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $585,000

Chris Egan, M: 402-215-9796, Chris.Egan@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/chris.egan - Be amazed as you step inside this Elkhorn school district ranch home. This house is west facing and was built in 2002. This ranch home offers an open concept with new French doors (installed in 2019) opening from the Livingroom to the kitchen. The granite counters, and backsplash were installed in 2020 and stainless-steel appliances (New is August 2021). New front windows replaced in 2019. When you step outside the covered deck you have privacy overlooking a 14 x 30 inground fiberglass pool. This house has fresh paint and has been professionally cleaned. The furnace and A/C were replaced in 2019. There is security inside and outside of the house (TV monitoring the security sells with the house) along with a ring as well as an intercom system that will sell with the house. The lower level offers a built-in wet bar with a walkout patio. Don't delay, schedule your showings today!