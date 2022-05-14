4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $585,000

Adam Shada, M: 402-960-5643, adamshada@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Gorgeous walkout ranch in Elkhorn Public School’s beautiful and budding Spruce Ridge neighborhood! Only 2.5 year young, well maintained and move-in ready. You’ll love this Family Friendly wide open floor plan with a split bedroom design and a Private Primary Suite with soaring closet space. Natural lighting floods through the Southern Facing windows illuminating the Great Room and highlighting the Coffered Ceiling, Stone gas log Fireplace, Gorgeous Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and LVP Flooring. The 3 Car Garage feeds into a Functional Drop Zone and walk-in pantry toward the Kitchen. Enjoy the Southern facing covered deck Perfect for Sunrise, Sunsets and grilling in any weather. A U-Shaped Staircase flows into an Amazingly Open Basement Built for Entertainment and Anchored by a Built-In Wet Bar with a Full Refrigerator and a warm and cozy theatre room with tiered seating, soft lighting