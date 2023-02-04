Grace Wanninger, M: 402-881-6989, grace.wanninger@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Fall in love with this COMPLETED Dave Paik Builders Parma Farmhouse Plan located in Spruce 180 with Elkhorn schools! This plan boasts four bedrooms, a three car garage, spacious living areas - all on a walk-out, corner lot. Sleek, farmhouse-style finishes paired with an open concept makes for a picture-perfect home. The 14 foot ceiling in the living area provides a grand vibe which flows into the kitchen and dining spaces. Three spacious bedrooms on the main level and a fourth located in the lower level. Large, open living space in the lower level with natural light flooding in. Enjoy extended privacy from your backyard neighbors while backing to trees. This is one that you need to see today! Call to set up your showing!