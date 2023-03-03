Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - New construction 2-story home in private culdesac! Rare opportunity to have a brand new home in fully developed neighborhood! Quiet culdesac perfect for kids to play w/ park directly across the street! Main floor has well-appointed kitchen w/ white painted cabinets, custom hood & large center island perfect for eating and also entertaining. Family room wit/ fireplace w/ stone & custom mantle and then bonus room which can be used as a dining room, office or play space. Extra large walk in pantry & wonderful drop zone w/ hooks, charging station and storage. Second floor has 4 large bedrooms including the primary suite w/ a massive closet w/ amazing hanging space plus a dreamy center closet island. The true show-stopper of the home is the extensive deck off the back. You and your guests won't want to leave as the fully enclosed private space has a stone fireplace, TV placement section &