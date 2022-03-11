Jim Morrison, M: 402-669-3021, jim.morrison@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Vencil Homes very popular 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3+ car garage walk out ranch in Westbury Farm. This open floor plan ranch offers a split bedroom layout with the owner's suite on one side of the home and 2 additional bedrooms on the other side of the main level. Huge island in the kitchen, custom birch cabinets, SS appliances and full size dining area. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace in the great room with 12 foot ceilings. Full drop zone with built-in lockers & large pantry. Don't miss the 1/2 bath on the main level. Lower level offers 2 finished rec room areas plus a full wet bar. Bedroom 4 and a 3/4 bath. Approximate completion date is mid July. Still time to make selections. Pictures are of similar home (including some upgrades.)
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $598,000
