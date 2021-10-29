 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $599,000

Becky Miralles, M: 402-708-6606, becky.miralles@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - This is the house that everyone is talking about in Stone Creek. 5 years young nestled on the beautiful golf course. Curbalicious appeal, love at first site. One of a kind custom & designed home features wide-open breathtaking space when you walk in. Cathedral ceilings & cozy fireplace in the living room. Custom kitchen is a food lovers dream. Off the kitchen is a sitting area that leads to a secret garden. Your backyard view includes golfers striving for their best game. Entertainment options are endless! The lower level features custom bar, rec area, large bedrooms & a hidden vented kitchen & massive storage space. All appliances included!! Move right in! AMA

