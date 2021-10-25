 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $599,000

Ryan Potter, M: 402-917-7847, ryan.potter@bhhsamb.com, https://www.rmprealty.com - Step into paradise. This well meticulously maintained ranch backs to no neighbors and a private treed lot and tandem 4 car garage. Step into the open concept layout and be dazzled by the beautiful wood floors, quartz countertops, white cabinets, walk in pantry, subway tile backsplash, huge kitchen island and walkout to the newly stained deck. Entertain guests downstairs with the new and updated wet bar with keg (red ale on tap to be precise), shiplap walls and walkout to the backyard. All appliances stay including washer and dryer and appliances at downstairs bar. New A/C unit, water softener, Sonos surround sound system (outside, basement, and master), and natural gas hookup for the grill. The new homebuyer literally doesn't have to do a thing when they move in. Close to restaurants, trails, and in Elkhorn school district.

