Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Luxury living in this John Caniglia Homes stunning Villa Ranch facing Lake Flannigan. Live carefree with snow removal and lawn maintenance taken care of for you. Main floor boast a wonderful split bedroom style, bedroom + full bath, huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, large center island and large walk-in pantry. Great room with recessed ceiling detail, stone fireplace, and large windows for natural light. Primary ensuite features an oversized double vanity, soaker tub and tiled walk-in shower. Large Primary closet connects to laundry room and into large mudroom with more storage. Finished lower level is ready to entertain with a rec room, wet bar, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, and room for more. Plenty of time to make your own selections! Enjoy the lake view as well as the amenities a lake has to offer. Minutes from schools, shopping, parks & interstate access. Est. Completion Date-5